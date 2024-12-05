Brennan announces offensive and defensive coordinator changes; holds presser

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Following his first season as Arizona Football's head coach, Brent Brennan announced significant changes to his coaching staff Thursday, starting with offensive coordinator Dino Babers.

Babers will not return for another season, according to Brennan in a press release.

“This season did not come close to meeting the standards that we have as a program, and no one is more disappointed than me,” Brennan said. “As the head coach, it is my responsibility to evaluate all areas of the program, and I felt these changes will positively impact the long-term success of the program. I want to thank Dino for his hard work, dedication to the University of Arizona, our program, and our student-athletes.”

The search for a new offensive coordinator is already underway, and Brennan has expressed a strong commitment to finding the right fit for quarterback Noah Fifita.

Developing Fifita is a top priority for the program, as Brennan emphasized that no position in sports carries more importance than the quarterback. He stated that he had multiple positive conversations with Fifita about returning for next season and is focused on hiring an offensive coach who can continue his development.

The search is expected to look outside the current program, with Brennan revealing that some potential candidates are still involved in games this weekend. While there is a sense of urgency to make the hire due to the transfer portal window, Brennan is determined to take the time needed to ensure a high-quality decision.

Brennan also emphasized the importance of recruiting, stating that all hires must contribute at a high level in that area.

According to the release, defensive coordinator Duane Akina, who has more than 43 years of coaching experience, will stay on as an assistant coach.

Special teams’ coordinator and linebackers coach Danny Gonzales will also return in a new, yet-to-be-specified role next season.

Brennan praised Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois for her support during the hiring process.

Arizona Football wrapped up its first Big 12 season with a conference record of 2-7 and an overall record of 4-8, concluding the year with a 49-7 loss to Arizona State this past Saturday.