Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Ayton, Booker lead top-seeded Suns past Mavericks 121-114

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) celebrates a score against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of Game 1 in the second round of the NBA Western Conference playoff series Monday, May 2, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) celebrates a score against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of Game 1 in the second round of the NBA Western Conference playoff series Monday, May 2, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)<br/><br/>
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) celebrates a score against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of Game 1 in the second round of the NBA Western Conference playoff series Monday, May 2, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Posted at 6:38 AM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 09:38:30-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton scored 25 points, Devin Booker added 23 and the top-seeded Phoenix Suns rolled to a 121-114 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

The Suns never trailed, jumping to a 9-0 lead in the opening minutes and rarely letting off the gas. They shot 50.5% from the field, won the rebounding edge 51-36 and beat the Mavericks for the 10th straight time, including regular season games.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 45 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

4:30 AM - 7:00 AM José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo and April Madison ⏰