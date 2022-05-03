Ayton, Booker lead top-seeded Suns past Mavericks 121-114

PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton scored 25 points, Devin Booker added 23 and the top-seeded Phoenix Suns rolled to a 121-114 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

The Suns never trailed, jumping to a 9-0 lead in the opening minutes and rarely letting off the gas. They shot 50.5% from the field, won the rebounding edge 51-36 and beat the Mavericks for the 10th straight time, including regular season games.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 45 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

