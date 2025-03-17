Arizona Women’s Basketball earns No. 2 seed in WBIT, set to face NAU

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats women’s basketball team is headed to the postseason. The Wildcats (19-13) have been selected as a No. 2 seed in the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT) and will face Northern Arizona University (26-7) in the opening round.

The matchup is set for Thursday, March 20, at McKale Center, with tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m. MST. Fans can catch the action live on ESPN+.

Arizona looks to make a deep run in the inaugural WBIT, which serves as an alternative postseason tournament to the NCAA Women’s Tournament. The Wildcats will have home-court advantage in their first-round matchup against an NAU team coming off an impressive 26-win season.

