Arizona women hang in at No. 4 in Top 25

Arizona Athletics
Arizona Basketball
Posted at 1:22 PM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 15:22:21-05

A relatively quiet week because of the holidays left The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll mostly unchanged.

South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1, receiving all 30 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Gamecocks staved off another challenge from a top opponent, rallying to beat No. 2 Stanford 65-61. Coach Dawn Staley’s squad has beat five top-10 teams this season, including the No. 2 team twice.

The Cardinal stayed at No. 2 because of their strong showing against the Gamecocks. Louisville, Arizona and North Carolina State held their spots in the top five.

