Arizona Wildcats defeat Arizona State Sun Devils, 38-35 in Territorial Cup

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona Wildcats beat the Arizona State Sun Devils in the the Territorial Cup, 38-35, at Arizona Stadium Friday afternoon.

"Our offense certainly showed the ability to move up and down the field... Our defense took the ball away at least five times today," said Arizona Head Coach Jedd Fisch.

"It's kind of expected with the team we have here. It's a good win," expressed quarterback Jayden de Laura.

The Wildcats put a stop to a five-game losing streak against their rivals.