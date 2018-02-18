Arizona softball, baseball sweep Saturday series

Erica Weston
11:22 PM, Feb 17, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. - The rain wreaked havoc on Arizona softball and baseball's home openers.  Softball beat Louisiana Monroe 4-0 in the first game Saturday, which was also delayed 2 hours, though not for rain this time.  They beat Montana 2-1 in the nightcap.  Arizona baseball opened their season Saturday with a double header against Bryant, winning both games, 4-0 and 5-1.

Softball was rained out in Thursday and Friday's Hillenbrand Invitational.  The Cats will make up the games Sunday with a double header.  Baseball will finish it's series against Bryant on Sunday.

 

 

 

