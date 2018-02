Arizona softball, baseball rained out

For the 2nd day in a row, Arizona softball was rained out in the Hillenbrand Invitational. Thursday's game against Colorado State was canceled, and Friday's game against Troy was canceled, though Troy was able to get in a game earlier on Friday against Montana. The remainder of the games on Friday were canceled as well.

Saturday's schedule will be played as is:

Arizona vs. Louisiana Monroe 5pm

Arizona vs. Montana 7pm

Sunday's amended schedule:

Montana vs. Troy 9:00 am

Colorado State vs. Louisiana Monroe 11:00 am

Arizona vs. Colorado State 1:00 pm

Arizona vs. Bryant 3:00pm

Arizona baseball was also scheduled to open their season tonight at Hi Corbett Field at 6pm against Bryant, out of Rhode Island. The game was originally pushed back to 8pm due to rain. It was postponed, and Arizona will play a double header on Saturday at 2:00pm and 6:00pm.