Arizona rolls past Stony Brook in women's NCAAs, 79-44

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Aari McDonald scored 20 points, Trinity Baptiste added 18 and Cate Reese 16 as Arizona rolled past women’s NCAA Tournament newcomer Stony Brook 79-44.

The America East champion and 14th-seeded Seawolves led at 4-2 but were then left behind by the 11th-ranked and third-seeded Wildcats, who will take on 11th-seeded BYU on Wednesday.

The lead reached 36 points on Reese’s 3-pointer midway through the third quarter and hit a high of 38 late in the game. Asiah Dingle scored 14 points and Earlette Scott 10 for the Seawolves, who shot 29% and turned it over 25 times.

