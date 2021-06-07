Arizona names Caitlin Lowe as next softball head coach

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Athletics has named Caitlin Lowe as the next head coach of the softball team.

On Monday, legendary Arizona head coach Mike Candrea announced his retirement after 36 years guiding the program.

Lowe will take over as head coach for the 2022 season becoming the seventh head coach of Arizona Softball.

Lowe was a star outfielder at Arizona under coach Candrea. She also competed from the U.S. Olympic Team coached by Candrea. She has spent the last nine seasons with the program.

Between 2013-2015, she was the program's director of operations, then becoming a volunteer assistant coach, then joined the coaching staff full time.

"Caitlin Lowe has been a superstar her entire life," said Candrea. "From her days as a four-time All-American at the University of Arizona to being a member of our USA Olympic Team to the National Pro Fastpitch league. Caitlin is special and she has continued that growth and success as the associate head coach for Arizona Softball. She is bright, a good communicator, understands what it takes having been there as an athlete, and the players love her. Without a doubt, Caitlin is the best person to continue the Arizona legacy into the future. She will be a super star for many years to come."

In 2008, she earned the silver medal competing for Team USA.

Lowe, a letterwinner from 2004-2007 and two-time national champion from 2006-2007, is one of only six Wildcats to be named an NFCA All-American during her four years with the program.

"We are excited to have Caitlin Lowe lead our storied softball program," said Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke. "Caitlin represents championship excellence as a student-athlete, coach and alumni of our nationally-renowned program. Her experience playing and coaching the game at the highest levels are the foundation of her outstanding coaching pedigree. She has played a key role in the program's legacy under hall of fame coach Mike Candrea and established herself as a rising star in softball coaching. I look forward to Arizona Softball's future as it continues its first-class success on the field, in the classroom and in our community."

A press conference will be held tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. at the McKale Center introducing Caitlin Lowe.