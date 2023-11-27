Watch Now
Arizona Men's Basketball climbs to No. 2 in AP Poll

Arizona Football also sees jump in poll numbers
Arizona guard Caleb Love (2) steals the ball from Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Palm Desert, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Posted at 12:59 PM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 14:59:19-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Men's Basketball team is continuing its upward momentum in the polls, climbing from No. 3 to the No. 2 spot in the latest rankings, released Monday, Nov. 27.

Arizona remains undefeated, sitting at 6-0 after a win over then-ranked No. 21 Michigan State on Thanksgiving Day in the in the Acrisure Classic. Arizona guard Caleb Love scored 17 points in that game, with forward Keshad Johnson also putting up big numbers, including 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Arizona men next host Colgate at McKale on Saturday, Dec. 2. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.

Also on the rise in the polls: After a 59-23 blowout at ASU Saturday, Arizona football moved up two slots, now ranked nationally at No. 14 (up from No. 16 last week) as the team prepares for a December bowl game.

Arizona's bowl placement is yet to be decided.

