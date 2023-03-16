Arizona looks to avoid upset against Princeton

SACRAMENTO, CA — Arizona will look to avoid a first round upset when the Wildcats host Princeton on Thursday in Sacramento.

Princeton coach Mitch Henderson was a player on the Tigers team that famously upset defending champion UCLA in the tournament 27 years ago. Now he’s looking to coach the team to a win over a bigger program — literally.

If the 15th-seeded Tigers are going to have any chance against No. 2 seed Arizona, they will need to find a way to neutralize 7-foot center Oumar Ballo and 6-11 forward Azuolas Tubelis.

“Size, like as in Ballo and Tubelis, we haven’t seen anything like that,” Henderson said. “Those guys are enormous and they’re fast. Again, we can practice with guys that have broomsticks attached to their hands. This is going to be new for us in some ways.”