Arizona Football announces Noah Fifita will return in 2025

Tyler Tate/AP
Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita looks to pass the ball against Utah during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats' football social media posted a photo of two-year starting quarterback Noah Fifita with the caption: "He's back."

Fifita led the Wildcats to a 10 win season in 2023 after being named the starter early in the season.

The 2024 season went a little differently, as the Wildcats struggled to move the ball, and win.

Fifita has thrown for over 5,900 passing yards in his 27 game career in Tucson, along with his 45 touchdowns.

