Arizona falls to Clemson in Sweet 16

Arizona's season ends in a loss to Clemson in the Sweet 16.

The Wildcats were out of sync early Thursday In Los Angeles, trailing the Tigers 39-31 at the half.

Let's take a look inside the numbers:

The Wildcats missed their first six field goals, and had five turnovers in the first ten minutes of play.

With Clemson controlling the tempo and the pace of the game from the start, Arizona did manage to make a 12-4 run to start the second half before Clemson expanded their lead and closed out the game 77-72.

The loss is the Wildcats' second Sweet 16 loss in the last three years.

