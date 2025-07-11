Arizona Diamondbacks add accessibility device for the blind and visually impaired to enjoy the game

PHOENIX, Ariz. — The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation is collaborating with OneCourt, creators of the first tactile sports broadcast, to improve accessibility for blind and visually impaired fans.

Free OneCourt devices will now be offered at Chase Field for guests with visual disabilities to help them follow along with the game much better.

The device is shaped like a Nintendo Switch, but has a baseball field and strike zone box imprinted on the device for guests to feel every pitch, hit and run with their fingertips.

Derrick Hall, Arizona Diamondbacks President, CEO & General Partner says, “This initiative marks a meaningful step in enhancing the accessibility of our game and reiterates our belief that every fan deserves to feel fully connected to their teams.”

OneCourt's groundbreaking technology translates live gameplay data, courtesy of Major League Baseball (MLB), into trackable vibrations and audio bites.

Jerred Mace, Chief Executive Officer at OneCourt says, “The momentum we’ve seen is a testament to the impact OneCourt is having on fans. We’re honored to work alongside teams who share our unwavering belief that sports are for everyone.”

Hall says the Diamondbacks are proud to be the first MLB team to offer OneCourt's tactile broadcasts at the ballpark.

There will be five devices available for fans on a first-come, first-served basis at the Guest Relations Center in Section 128.

----

