Arizona Center Oumar Ballo to enter transfer portal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona center Oumar Ballo has donned his Wildcats uniform for the last time.

The seven-foot senior announced Monday that he plans to enter the transfer portal as a graduate student for his final year of eligibility.

"I am beyond grateful for my time at Arizona and for Wildcat Nation and the community of Tucson for embracing me into this family," Ballo's announcement read on the social media platform X. "Tucson and all the amazing people here will always hold a special place in my heart."

Ballo racked up a number of honors in his three seasons with Arizona, becoming the 54th Wildcat to score a career 1,000 points, and only one of 10 players in school history with 1,000 career points and 800 rebounds.

He began his college player career at Gonzaga as a 2019-20 redshirt, where now-Arizona Head Coach Tommy Lloyd was an assistant. Ballo transferred to Arizona after the 2020-21 season, and was part of Lloyd's first Wildcat team during the 2021-22 season.

Ballo's full statement:

Thank you Tucson pic.twitter.com/mCsNgNW7Sd — Oumar Ballo (@OumarBallo32) April 8, 2024

