Arizona Cardinals part ways with Kliff Kingsbury after 4-13 season, per ESPN report

Associated Press
Posted at 10:22 AM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 12:22:47-05

PHOENIX, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons, according to a report from ESPN.

The Cardinals battled injuries to several of their star players this season, as well as a six-game suspension for Deandre Hopkins after he violated the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. The Cardinals finished with a 4-13 record and were last in the NFC West. The team also ended the season with seven straight losses to tie a franchise record for losses in a season after yesterday's 38-13 loss to San Francisco.

There have been no indications as to who the Cardinals are looking to hire as the team's next coach.

The Cardinals will have the third pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

