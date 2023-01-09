Arizona Cardinals part ways with Kliff Kingsbury after 4-13 season, per ESPN report

PHOENIX, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons, according to a report from ESPN.

Sources: The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who 10 months ago signed a contract extension through the 2027 season.



The Cardinals still never have had a head coach - any head coach - last longer than six years while the team has existed for over 100 years. pic.twitter.com/kYWb1AfjIG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2023

The Cardinals battled injuries to several of their star players this season, as well as a six-game suspension for Deandre Hopkins after he violated the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. The Cardinals finished with a 4-13 record and were last in the NFC West. The team also ended the season with seven straight losses to tie a franchise record for losses in a season after yesterday's 38-13 loss to San Francisco.

There have been no indications as to who the Cardinals are looking to hire as the team's next coach.

The Cardinals will have the third pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

