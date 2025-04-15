Arizona Basketball sets home-and-home series with UConn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats have scheduled a home-and-home series with Big East basketball powerhouse UConn for the next two NCAA seasons, the two teams announced Tuesday.

The non-conference games will be played in November of 2025 and 2026, with the first of the two meetings set for Nov. 19 of this year in Connecticut. The UConn Huskies will play Arizona at McKale on Nov. 18, 2026.

The two teams have seven previous meetings on the court, beginning in the 1999-2000 season with the ongoing series leaning in UConn's favor 5-2. Arizona swept in the two teams' most recent matchups, a home-and-home during the 2017-18 season.

The Wildcats and the Huskies previously played a home-and-home series in the 2000-01 and 2001-02 seasons. UConn won those two games by a combined four points.

