Arizona Athletics announces dates for 2024 Red-Blue Showcase

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Athletics has officially announced dates for the 2024 Red-Blue Showcase, with one date at the McKale Center, and one in Glendale.

The first and only date in Tucson for the 2024 Red-Blue Showcase will be hosted in the McKale Center on October 4. After hosting the Red-Blue Showcase in 2023, the “Road Trippin”' podcast featuring former Wildcats and NBA champions Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye along with co-host Allie Clifton will return in 2024 to host.

The second event will be hosted in Glendale on October 1 at the Desert Diamond Arena.

The showcase will provide fans to get a first look at the 2024-25 roster. Both events will feature player introductions, a 3-point contest, and a slam dunk contest, followed by a scrimmage to close the event.

The Red-Blue Showcase presented in Tucson will begin at 6:00 p.m., while the event in Glendale starts at 6:30 p.m.

When the Red-Blue Showcase in Tucson ends, the fun will continue at the "Post Move" event hosted by Gilbert Arenas at the MSA Annex Festival Grounds in Tucson.

The after event will feature performances from many artists. Fans will have the opportunity to interact with members of the Arizona basketball team. A silent auction for Arizona memorabilia will be held as well.

Tickets for both events go on sale Thursday, Aug. 22 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets start at as low as $10.