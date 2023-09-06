Watch Now
4-time Super Bowl winner Gronkowski among 2023 Arizona Sports Hall of Fame inductees

Olympic silver medalist Beloved Promise, formerly known as Brigetta Barrett, also in Class of 2023
Posted at 12:52 PM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 15:52:35-04

Four-time Super Bowl winner Rob Gronkowski and Olympic silver medalist high jumper Beloved Promise are among the Class of 2023 inductees into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame, the University of Arizona announced Wednesday.

The eight-member class will be officially inducted into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame on Friday, Nov. 3 at the Westin La Paloma.

Gronkowski and Promise, formerly known as Brigetta Barrett, will be joined by the following list of inductees:

  • Kirsten Smith, women's basketball, 1982-86
  • Preston Guilmet, baseball, 2005-09
  • John Perrin, chief financial officer, 1979-2014
  • Dave Rubio, volleyball head coach, 1992-2023
  • Stephen Sambu, cross country and track & field, 2010-13
  • Justine Schluntz, swimming & diving, 2005-10
