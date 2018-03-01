2-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers greets fans at Cologuard Classic Pro Am

TUCSON, Ariz. - It was a cold and wet morning out at Omni Tucson National. Which is nothing new to the Green Bay Packer faithful. “Die hard Packer backer from Hayward, Wisconsin,” said fan Trevor Cameron, who is happy to see the Cologuard Classic in Tucson, after the MatchPlay left town.

Packers quarterback and 2-time NFL MVP in Tucson today in the Cologaurd classic pro-am...” I’m just going to stand around until you guys turn the cameras off,” Rodgers joked to the onlookers. Rodgers, teeing off with good friend, pro and Wisconsin native, Jerry Kelly....the MVP playing coy about his ability on the links. “I just don't want to embarrass myself too much,” joked Rodgers.

Cheese-heads packed the driving range this morning, to catch a glimpse of their quarterback. “We have incredible fans. And also, smart ones, who know that the weather's a little cold today, it's usually nicer out here than it is in Wisconsin,” said Rodgers.

The former MVP took time to sign autographs and meet with almost every snowbird, or local Packer backer...including Cameron, who took a photo with Rodgers 10 years ago at a friend’s wedding. “Alright man. See ya in 10,” joked Rodgers after signing his printed poster of the photo.

Rodgers and Jerry Kelly helped the Tucson Conquistadors, and Cologuard present a $50,000 check to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation. Today out on the links, everyone was a winner.

“2 on the 7, 4 iron, driver. Lets' go.”