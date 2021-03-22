Menu

10,000 and counting: The 'Point God' shows no signs of age

Chris Paul became the sixth player in NBA history to pass 10,000 career assists on Sunday night. Photo via AP.
Posted at 8:48 AM, Mar 22, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul became the sixth player in NBA history to pass 10,000 career assists on Sunday night.

The 35-year-old matched a feat that's only been done by John Stockton, Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Mark Jackson and Magic Johnson. Paul earned his 10,000th assist when he threw a perfect alley-oop pass to Deandre Ayton for a dunk.

Paul is still playing at a high level in his 16th season and made his 11th All-Star team earlier this year. He's averaging about 16 points and nine assists per game.

