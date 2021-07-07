LIVE UPDATES: Phoenix Suns ready to take on Milwaukee Bucks in NBA Finals Game 1

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993, looking to take down the Milwaukee Bucks in their series opener at home on Tuesday night.

Our hometown team has taken down the L.A. Lakers, swept the Denver Nuggets, and made it past the L.A. Clippers to get to the 2021 Finals, led by Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton.

So how will Game 1 shake out in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday night? We're tracking the latest with our live coverage below.

Tuesday, 6:10 p.m.

CP3 would love nothing more than to cheer on his namesake and the @Suns in the #NBAFinals tonight in a furever home of his own!#RallyTheValley by adopting this sweet pup from @azhumane 🐶 pic.twitter.com/lfH35AJLJ2 — Kelsey Dickerson (@KelseyLee_D) July 6, 2021

Tuesday, 5:45 p.m.

NEW: @Bucks star player Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play tonight against the @Suns despite battling a lingering knee injury. Tune in for Game 1 NOW on #abc15! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/jJt1ptQ5ba — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) July 7, 2021

Tuesday, 5:40 p.m.

Tuesday 5:37 p.m.

Tuesday, 5:25 p.m

SUNS FANS SHOW UP: Suns fans ready to #RallyTheValley



A timelapse of Fans showing up for our Phoenix @Suns #abc15 pic.twitter.com/rrkefcnYBU — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) July 7, 2021

Tuesday, 4:35 p.m.

Tuesday, 3:49 p.m.

Couldn’t be more excited for Game 1 of the #NBAFinals tonight! @MayorOfMKE, I’m betting on the @Suns & as a friendly challenge, let’s have the losing Mayor wear the winning teams jersey to their next council meeting?



Looking forward to a great series and Go Suns! pic.twitter.com/KTquroue3l — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) July 6, 2021

Tuesday, 3:34 p.m.

SUNS ARENA: a look outside the Suns arena.



An hour until doors open, and fans starting to trickle in front.



Lots of Booker, Nash jerseys across downtown Phoenix. Most stopping to get food before we #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/uh8dRndvUc — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) July 6, 2021

Tuesday, 3:23 p.m.

Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

Tuesday, 3:18 p.m.

The bet is ON! @CityofPhoenixAZ Mayor Kate Gallego and I agreed the loser of the #NBAFinals has to publicly wear the winning team's jersey and send a package of local goodies to the winner.



I hope Mayor Gallego looks good in GREEN... GO Milwaukee @Bucks!! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/OrgMz8UsDR — Mayor Tom Barrett (@MayorOfMKE) July 6, 2021

Tuesday, 3:10 p.m.

Tuesday, 1:45 p.m.

I don’t think the Suns can get a better good luck wish than this one from Ava but there’s a while thread of awesome attached https://t.co/wN1VD25stH — Cheryl Colan (she, her) (@cherylcolan) July 6, 2021

Tuesday, 1:23 p.m.

Suns Team shop closed at 1pm today ahead of the @Suns game.



You can only get inside later if you have tickets to the game.



Quite a bit of disappointed fans trying to get their gear. #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/6hN9AR1PaW — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) July 6, 2021

Tuesday, 12:18 p.m.

Today is @CJC9BOSS birthday and I know he’s about to get that W for #RallytheValley



Happy Birthday, Jae! @Suns pic.twitter.com/B12jLdDGqe — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) July 6, 2021

Tuesday, 12:15 p.m.

ESPN has replaced Rachel Nichols as its sideline reporter for the NBA Finals following a report detailing critical comments she made about Black colleague Maria Taylor.

Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, 10:59 a.m.

The Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo was upgraded from doubtful to questionable for Game 1 of the #NBAFinals on Tuesday morning.https://t.co/3IocMtYdjE — 98.7 Arizona Sports (@AZSports) July 6, 2021

Tuesday, 10:34 a.m.

I think we're all ready for the #NBAFinals on @abc15 tonight!



Also ready for a @Suns Championship! :)



If you're headed to the game tonight, just know that it'll be pretty hot as you walk into the arena. With temps still in the 100s by the time you head out. #abc15wx #azwx pic.twitter.com/dWDkxbV6lN — Iris Hermosillo (@IrisABC15) July 6, 2021

Tuesday, 9:33 a.m.

Game 1 of the #NBAFinals is tonight! Let's work together to show the world why Phoenix has the best fans in the NBA. Remember, if you see something, SAY something. #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/s7fJHc9MQj — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) July 6, 2021

Tuesday, 9:23 a.m.

This photo sent in of Connie "CJ": "BANDIT share a kiss for GOOD LUCK SUNS! Rally the Valley! GO SUNS!" pic.twitter.com/K72YSuCEiN — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) July 6, 2021

Tuesday, 9:22 a.m.

SUNS FANS: We already know this, but the world needs to know this....SUNS FANS ARE THE BEST. @abc15 is carrying the NBA Finals and we are making sure fans are part of the coverage.



Here's my 🧵 dedicated to @Suns fans: first up my @DVHSSkyhawks HS math teacher Ms. Dobash pic.twitter.com/GhcmTwNprY — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) July 6, 2021

Tuesday, 9:11 a.m.

Big day for @CJC9BOSS!



Help us wish him a happy birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/1acEknqeBk — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 6, 2021

Tuesday, 7:28 a.m.

Game day! Phoenix Suns Arena looking ready and locked in for tonight’s game! Tip off … 6pm on @abc15 #rallythevalley pic.twitter.com/kpKAaXP4QM — Justin Pazera (@justinpazera) July 6, 2021

Tuesday, 5:33 a.m.

Excitement in the air ahead of Game 1 of NBA Finals

Tuesday, 5:28 a.m.

Monday, 7:47 p.m.

Less than 24 hours. We’re ready for you!



𝐋𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐈𝐍 | #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/JtHMmcXjpG — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 6, 2021

Monday, 5:38 p.m.

Monday, 1:12 p.m.

Devin Booker said he has Suns fans come up to him and talk about the last time the team was in the Finals with Barkley. His shirt is a tribute to that team pic.twitter.com/BwhRw1Qq5q — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) July 5, 2021

Monday, 12:05 p.m.

Monday, 12:02 p.m.

Monday, 12:01 p.m.

Monday, 11:15 a.m.

The Valley 2021 #NBAFinals shirts and hats are very popular at the @Suns team shop #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/TDeXS5fWgs — Adam Waltz (@Adam_Waltz) July 5, 2021

Monday, 11:10 a.m.

In case you still thought it was a dream #RallyTheValley #LockedIn pic.twitter.com/4HRAnmOMF3 — Adam Waltz (@Adam_Waltz) July 5, 2021

Monday, 10:37 a.m.

ok @ChaseEdmonds22 ... it's NBA Finals time. The @Suns knocked out the defending champs @Lakers , swept the @nuggets and ousted the @LAClippers . Time for your analysis... on @abc15 . Game 1 is tomorrow... postgame show follows... and bring @isaiahsimmons25 with you! — Craig Fouhy (@FouhyOnSports) July 5, 2021

Monday, 10:16 a.m.