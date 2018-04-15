Late-season winter storm plays havoc with MLB on Sunday

MLB was supposed to have a full slate of games on Sunday, including a game showcasing superstar Angels pitcher/hitter Shohei Ohtani making his third start as a pitcher.
Mother Nature had other ideas.
Six MLB gamers were postponed on Sunday due to a major winter storm marching from the Midwest to the Northeast. Games in Cleveland, Minneapolis, Kansas City and Chicago were postponed. Also, a slated day-night doubleheader in Detroit was also wiped.
The Cincinnati Reds were slated to get underway at 3:45 p.m. local time, more than 2.5 hours after the scheduled first pitch.
Of the MLB cities affected by this weekend's storm, Minneapolis was hit the hardest. Minneapolis saw more than a foot of snow, and winds gusting to more than 40 MPH.