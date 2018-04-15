Late-season winter storm plays havoc with MLB on Sunday

MLB was supposed to have a full slate of games on Sunday, including a game showcasing superstar Angels pitcher/hitter Shohei Ohtani making his third start as a pitcher.

Mother Nature had other ideas.

Six MLB gamers were postponed on Sunday due to a major winter storm marching from the Midwest to the Northeast. Games in Cleveland, Minneapolis, Kansas City and Chicago were postponed. Also, a slated day-night doubleheader in Detroit was also wiped.

The Cincinnati Reds were slated to get underway at 3:45 p.m. local time, more than 2.5 hours after the scheduled first pitch.

Of the MLB cities affected by this weekend's storm, Minneapolis was hit the hardest. Minneapolis saw more than a foot of snow, and winds gusting to more than 40 MPH.

Just in from the @twins:



No #mntwins/#whitesox at Target Field Sunday afternoon. Apparently you have to be able to see the outfield to play baseball. ❄️⬇️ @kare11 pic.twitter.com/z5r1hbzQiS — Brandon McCauley (@bpmccauley) April 14, 2018

On Saturday, Kansas City opted to play through a light snow, causing a wild scene in the late innings at Kauffman Stadium.

Nothing like baseball in the snow at Kauffman Stadium. @Royals vs @Angels. pic.twitter.com/axfPmD3XQp — John Sleezer (@jsleezer) April 15, 2018

More games could be postponed on Monday as temperatures will struggle to get above freezing in areas of the Midwest and Northeast.