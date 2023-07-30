Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Katie Ledecky overtakes Michael Phelps for most individual world titles

Japan Swimming Worlds
Lee Jin-man/AP
Katie Ledecky of the U.S. competes during the women's 800m freestyle final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Japan Swimming Worlds
Posted at 8:45 PM, Jul 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-29 23:45:05-04

FUCKOKA, Japan (CNN) — US superstar swimmer Katie Ledecky surpassed Michael Phelps for most career individual world swimming titles on Saturday after winning her 16th gold medal.

Ledecky also became the first-ever swimmer to win six consecutive world championships in the same event.

The 26-year-old earned her 16th world title after winning the 800-meter freestyle in a time of 8:08.87 at the 2023 World Aquatic Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. She defeated second-place finisher, Li Bingjie of China, by 4.44 seconds.

After the race, Ledecky reflected on her achievements.

“It’s special. I really didn’t even know I was going to achieve that until people started telling me. It’s cool,” the seven-time Olympic gold medalist said.

“I’m happy with that swim. I wanted it to be a little better, but I’ll take it. I’m really pleased with how the week went.”

On Tuesday, Ledecky tied Phelps when she dominated the 1,500-meter freestyle for her fifth world title in that event.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!