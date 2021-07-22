Jason Gardner joins UArizona basketball staff

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A former University of Arizona basketball star has joined the team's staff for the upcoming season.

Jason Gardner, who is a 4-time All American and was the 2003 National Player of the Year, has been hired as the team's Director of Player Relations.

“First, I want to thank Dave Heeke and Tommy Lloyd for this incredible opportunity to return to an amazing place like the University of Arizona,” Gardner said. “This school and this program have a special place in my heart because it gave me so much during my time here as a student-athlete and beyond. There is nothing like game day in the McKale Center with the best fans in college basketball and I can’t wait to be back!”

“We are excited to have Jason Gardner, an Arizona legend, back in Tucson and part of our program,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said. “He unquestionably left his mark on this program as a four-time All-American and national player of the year. I know he is excited to be back in Tucson and give back to his alma mater as a member of our staff.”

Gardner ended his career with 1,984 points, 622 assists, and 225 steals.

After his time with the Wildcats, Gardner played professionally overseas for eight seasons.

He then transitioned into coaching. Gardner was an assistant coach for Loyola Chicago and the University of Memphis. After that, he became the head coach of IUPUI for five seasons.