Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback, Jameis Winston, is going to be a Dad!

Winston shared the news on Instagram on Super Bowl Sunday.

He posted a video from a Gender Reveal party with his girlfriend, Breion Nicole Allen, and said "So blessed and humbled that now there is a life coming that I must protect, inspire and influence everyday. This is motivation for excellence in everyway!"

Jameis and Breion shared the exciting news that they will be welcoming a baby boy into the world.

Breion Allen was tagged in a photo with Jameis in October. He wrote "Celebrating tootsie 3nd BDay with my new gf looking like Aliyah."

