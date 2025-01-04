Watch Now

Vegas Golden Knights take on the Buffalo Sabres

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights close out their four-game homestand against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the T-Mobile Arena.

On Saturday, the Golden Knights are holding a Law Enforcement Appreciation Knight, continuing with the First Responders Appreciation Theme Knights.

The Golden Knights defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 in their first game of 2025 on Thursday night.

KEYS TO THE GAMES
Bruce Cassidy mentioned the importance of holding each other accountable when things are not going according to the game plan and adjusting accordingly.

