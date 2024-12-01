Vegas Golden Knights finish back-to-back home games as they face off against Utah Hockey Club

LIVE BLOG

THIRD PERIOD

Final Score: 6-0 Utah

SECOND PERIOD

0:00 - 6-0 Utah

14:32 - Nick Schmaltz scores giving Utah a 6-0 lead

18:58 - Michael Carcone with the snap shot, 5-0 Utah

FIRST PERIOD

0:00 - 4-0 Utah

1:16 - Logan Cooley with the deflection, 4-0 Utah

9:26 - Alexander Kerfoot makes it 3-0 for Utah

10:34 - Nick Schmaltz with the wrist shot, 2-0 Utah

14:27 - Clayton Keller scores the opening goal of the night, 1-0 Utah

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights finish their back-to-back home games as they face against Utah Hockey Club on Saturday night.

Last Friday night's game against Winnipeg was William Karlsson's 700th career game, 517 of which were from Vegas.

Ivan Barbashev netted two goals and extended his point streak to five games.

Saturday's game honors cancer fighters and survivors.

There will be guests from Optum Care Cancer Center, Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, and Zo’s Bravehearts Foundation.

