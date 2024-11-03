Golden Knights return home to host Utah Hockey Club

LIVE UPDATES

1ST PERIOD

8:08 Utah Goal - Logan Cooley with the slap shot goal, 1-0 Utah

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday, the Golden Knights will host the Utah Hockey Club for the first time in franchise history.

This is also the Noche de LosVGK, which offers enhanced programming to represent and celebrate the team's Hispanic and Latino fanbase.

Some key facts before the game:

The Golden Knights have a 7-0-0 record at T-Mobile Arena in the 2024-25 season.

Alexander Holtz has recorded a point in each of the last five games.

