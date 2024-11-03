Watch Now

Actions

Golden Knights return home to host Utah Hockey Club

This will be the first time the Golden Knights host the Utah Hockey Club
VGK vs. Utah
KTNV
VGK vs. Utah
Posted
and last updated

LIVE UPDATES

1ST PERIOD
8:08 Utah Goal - Logan Cooley with the slap shot goal, 1-0 Utah

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday, the Golden Knights will host the Utah Hockey Club for the first time in franchise history.

This is also the Noche de LosVGK, which offers enhanced programming to represent and celebrate the team's Hispanic and Latino fanbase.

Some key facts before the game:

The Golden Knights have a 7-0-0 record at T-Mobile Arena in the 2024-25 season.

Alexander Holtz has recorded a point in each of the last five games.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood