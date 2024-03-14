Former Sidewinders manager, Reds catcher Plummer dies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Bill Plummer, who was a member of the Cincinnati Reds' Big Red Machine teams that won two World Series titles in the 1970s and then had a long career as a manager and coach, died recently.

Among the teams Plummer managed during his extensive career in baseball were the Tucson Sidewinders squads in 2007 and 2008, the final two years of the franchise before it moved to Reno.

Plummer, 76, spent much of his 10-year major league career as a backup to perennial All-Star catcher Johnny Bench with Cincinnati but also played for the Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners.