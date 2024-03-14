Watch Now
Former Sidewinders manager, Reds catcher Plummer dies

Plummer, who managed the Sidewinders the last two seasons they were in Tucson, played 10 seasons in the big leagues
Posted at 2:51 PM, Mar 14, 2024
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Bill Plummer, who was a member of the Cincinnati Reds' Big Red Machine teams that won two World Series titles in the 1970s and then had a long career as a manager and coach, died recently.

Among the teams Plummer managed during his extensive career in baseball were the Tucson Sidewinders squads in 2007 and 2008, the final two years of the franchise before it moved to Reno.

Plummer, 76, spent much of his 10-year major league career as a backup to perennial All-Star catcher Johnny Bench with Cincinnati but also played for the Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners.

