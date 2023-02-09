Damar Hamlin put prayer in football back in the spotlight

PHOENIX (AP) — When medical personnel rushed onto the field to save Damar Hamlin’s life after the Buffalo Bills’ defensive back collapsed during a game last month in Cincinnati, many people witnessing the horrifying scene did the only thing they could to help.

They prayed.

Players and coaches from both teams took a knee, held hands and through tear-filled eyes called on God to heal their fallen brother.

Fans inside the stadium and millions of viewers watching at home did the same, sharing and posting their prayers on social media.

In a moment of fear and desperation, faith took center stage in the NFL.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

