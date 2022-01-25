Counting down to Superbowl LVII as big game returns to Glendale.

GLENDALE, AZ — Super Bowl LVI is just weeks away. But in Phoenix, there's more excitement shifting towards next year’s big game, as football's biggest day heads back to State Farm Stadium.

“This is our state’s fourth time hosting one of the biggest events, if not the biggest event in sports. And we’re especially excited for this one,” said Governor Doug Ducey on Monday.

In 2008, the Super Bowl brought more than 90,000 out-of-state visitors to the desert. In 2015, the number went to 120,000. Both years combined an economic impact of more than $1.2 billion.

“We also want to use this opportunity to show the world that Arizona really is the best place to live, to work, to play, and to do business,” said host committee president and CEO Jay Parry.

The committee at a Monday event unveiled their new logo, and announced Cardinal great Larry Fitzgerald will be highly involved throughout the planning.

Then, there’s the business connect program that will provide minority, women, and veteran-owned businesses an opportunity to win vendor contracts.

“So, that could be anything from floral to manufacturing, construction to security, just everything that goes into hosting these major events,” said Parry.

Attracting events like these has become more competitive each year. Just look at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles or Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas who have been turning heads.

“We have to continue to invest in the stadium, but also invest around the Valley, in the infrastructure that makes us a great destination for these mega-events. That means having a great stadium but also a great airport, great roads, great tourism infrastructure, and everything else,” said Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill.

There are only 384 days to go until the clock begins ticking and Arizona will have to come up with a winning plan.

You can even follow along with the plans and the journey towards a hometown Super Bowl.