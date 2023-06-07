Chris Paul's future with Phoenix Suns up in the air amid rumors he will be waived

PHOENIX — The future of Chris Paul's NBA career is unknown amid rumors that the team plans on waiving him.

Bleacher Report and CBS Sports have cited sources that say the team has informed Paul he will be waived. ESPN, however, tells ABC15 that the report is false and there has been no indication at this time that Paul would be waived.

BREAKING: Phoenix Suns have notified star Chris Paul that he will be waived, making the future Hall of Famer one of the top free agents this offseason, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 7, 2023

According to Shams Charania with the Athletic, the Suns are exploring multiple options including trading Paul or re-signing him after waiving him.

Sources: The Suns and Chris Paul are exploring multiple options, including a trade, stretching his contract, or waiving and re-resigning him in free agency. Phoenix expected to discuss trades ahead of Paul’s June 28 contract date.



Story at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/5EwV2pFLZ6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 7, 2023

Paul has played three seasons with the Suns leading the team to the playoffs all three years. At 38, Paul averaged 13,9 points per game and 8.9 assists this season.

