Chris Paul's future with Phoenix Suns up in the air amid rumors he will be waived

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul talks to his teammates as he dribbles the ball against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 4:35 PM, Jun 07, 2023
PHOENIX — The future of Chris Paul's NBA career is unknown amid rumors that the team plans on waiving him.

Bleacher Report and CBS Sports have cited sources that say the team has informed Paul he will be waived. ESPN, however, tells ABC15 that the report is false and there has been no indication at this time that Paul would be waived.

According to Shams Charania with the Athletic, the Suns are exploring multiple options including trading Paul or re-signing him after waiving him.

Paul has played three seasons with the Suns leading the team to the playoffs all three years. At 38, Paul averaged 13,9 points per game and 8.9 assists this season.

