Chris Paul reportedly agrees to four-year deal to remain with Phoenix Suns

Associated Press
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) drives pst Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Posted at 4:20 PM, Aug 02, 2021
PHOENIX — As expected, the Phoenix Suns have reportedly worked out a new four-year deal in principle to keep Chris Paul in hopes of making another NBA Finals run.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Paul has agreed to a new four-year deal that could be worth as much as $120 million.

Paul will enter the 17th season of his career later this year as an 11-time All-Star, 10-time All-NBA selection and 9-time All-Defensive selection.

Paul is still chasing his first NBA Championship after taking an inexperienced young Suns team into the finals this past season. The Suns fell to the Bucks 4-2 after leading the Finals series 2-0.

Guard Cameron Payne has also reportedly agreed to stay with the Suns as well, on a three-year deal.

Neither deal can become official until players can actually sign deals, which begins on Friday.

