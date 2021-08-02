Chris Paul reportedly agrees to four-year deal to remain with Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX — As expected, the Phoenix Suns have reportedly worked out a new four-year deal in principle to keep Chris Paul in hopes of making another NBA Finals run.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Paul has agreed to a new four-year deal that could be worth as much as $120 million.

Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Chris Paul has agreed to stay on a new four-year deal that could be worth as much as $120 million, his agents Steve Heumann and Ty Sullivan of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

Paul will enter the 17th season of his career later this year as an 11-time All-Star, 10-time All-NBA selection and 9-time All-Defensive selection.

Paul is still chasing his first NBA Championship after taking an inexperienced young Suns team into the finals this past season. The Suns fell to the Bucks 4-2 after leading the Finals series 2-0.

Guard Cameron Payne has also reportedly agreed to stay with the Suns as well, on a three-year deal.

Free agent guard Cameron Payne has agreed to re-sign with the Phoenix Suns on a three-year, $19 million deal, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 2, 2021

Neither deal can become official until players can actually sign deals, which begins on Friday.