Arizona Cardinals release safety Tyrann Mathieu

Shane Dale
10:29 AM, Mar 14, 2018
Free safety Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Arizona Cardinals walks off the field following the NFL game against the New York Giants at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Arizona Cardinals won 23-0. (Getty Images)

Christian Petersen
The Arizona Cardinals have released safety Tyrann Mathieu, the team announced Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Mathieu was the Cardinals' third-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. He was a Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro selection in 2015, but injuries have limited his time on the field. He played in all 16 games for the Cardinals last season for the first time in his five-year pro career.

Mathieu had reportedly been asked to take a pay cut by the Cardinals, something Mathieu was reportedly resistant to doing. He was scheduled to make $19 million over the next two seasons. "Taking money out of my pocket, I don't like how that feels," Mathieu reportedly said last week.

"I've never made a secret that Tyrann has always had a special place in my heart and always will," Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said in a statement. "While we all understand this apart of the business, that certainly doesn't make it any easier. We all wish Tyrann nothing but continued success in his career and beyond."

