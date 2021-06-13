Young Tucsonan helping migrant children at the border with book drive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Carly Anderson is a second-grader at Mesa Verde Elementary School with a big heart. She is collecting donated books to give to migrant children at the border.

“I did it because I heard a book at my church called “Hear My Voice” and I what to help the people at the border. So I started the book drive so that I could help the kids at a shelter,” said Anderson.

The shelter she’s helping is called House of Mercy in Nogales.

The book she read at church, “Hear My Voice,” had quotes from kids who lived at the border who explained their experiences and how they felt.

“I couldn’t imagine being like that, and I know my feeling may not be the same. But I just wanted to help,” said Anderson.

And her way of helping is collecting all types of children's books, bilingual in Spanish and English, and even coloring books and supplies.

“I want to get as much as I can of anything,” said Anderson.

Her collection of donations has gotten bigger and bigger as the community hears about her mission. Her school, friends, family and neighbors have all been in support - sharing her drive on social media and chipping in books for her to give away.

“We’re going to plan a trip with our pastor to the shelter and drop them off. And maybe stay for a little bit and read to the kids the books we have gotten,” said Anderson.

The book donation drive is continuing throughout this month of June. If you have books you would like to donate, email carlysbookdrive@gmail.com for information on how to drop them off.