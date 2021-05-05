Warehouse provides necessities to Southern Arizonans in need

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Shopping at Gap Ministries' Community Warehouse is a part of Jon McLane's weekly routine.

"A lot of us veterans are tight on money sometimes. This is a really nice resource," said McLane.

McLane works for the Veteran Rescue Mission: a non-profit in Tucson that helps local veterans facing homelessness.

"Any everyday item that we need we get from here. Once a week we come in and get toilet paper, food, some types of clothing items or shoes. Sometimes we get medicine that they have," said McLane.

The Veteran Rescue Mission is one of 50 non-profits that comes to the warehouse for basic items at low or no cost.

"We expanded the program when COVID started. We knew that there was a lot of hardship out there," said GAP Ministries Community Warehouse manager, Richard Everett.

As part of that expansion, veterans, refugees, seniors, AHCCCS insurance holders, foster parents and kinship parents can shop for free with some restrictions.

"The most rewarding thing is helping people. I see the gratitude and how thankful people are to get this stuff," said Everett.

Retailers like Walmart help stock GAP's shelves with items that may have otherwise ended up in the landfill. As long as the deliveries keep coming, Everett said, Gap Ministries will keep giving.

"Just because COVID is slowing down doesn't mean the need is not there. We're going to continue to do this until we run out of stuff," said Everett.