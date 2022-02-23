Walden Grove High School PAC Dance Team wins 7th state championship

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's a celebration for the Walden Grove High School PAC Dance Team. After taking a year off during the pandemic, they're back on the dance floor and winning state titles along the way.

"I can't even describe how good it felt. It felt so good. It was such a relief. It felt like all the hard work we put in really paid off," said Walden Grove PAC Dance Team Senior, Andrea Alarcon.

Last weekend, the team went for a 7th state championship title. They took home the winning trophy in Division 1-4 Large Varsity Hip Hop. The team competed with a routine they've worked hard to perfect since November 2021.

"We would do the dance or learn the choreography, then run outside, do a lap, come back in and do it all the way full out," said Walden Grove PAC Dance Team Senior, Isabella Albornoz.

The team has a new coach this season. Katie McNeely led up every practice and cheered them on.

"We actually only had two girls on the team that had competed at state before. We had 17 new people at state. I wouldn't say it was stressful, but everyone was very anxious and didn't know what to expect," said McNeely.

On Tuesday, the team relived their state performance for the first time by watching it back on the big screen. It's a memory they all will never forget.

"This was the last time that we would be performing and competing with this team. We have dedicated so much time to this. It was hard, but it was also very rewarding," said Albornoz.