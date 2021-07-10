Unplug & Play: Thousands of toys given to Tucson kids

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Saturday kicked off one of two weekends for the Unplug & Play giveaway event.

Between the two weekends, volunteers expect to give out thousands of toys to Tucson kids to help them unplug and play.

“This is a great opportunity for the Tucson Police Department to get to know our families to interact with our kids in such a fun manner. This is also a really, really important and wonderful result of our partnership with GAP Ministries Good 360 and Toys for Tots," said Margo Susco, TPD volunteer coordinator.

There were about ten volunteers on hand helping officers shower Tucson kids with toys.

Those volunteers were helping with a smile on their faces despite the hundred-degree heat. Just ask Allan Tractenberg, who called the giveaway 'Christmas in July.'

“I feel like Santa Claus or actually, one of many Santa Clauses here today. I really should be wearing a little elves outfit, but this will have to do," said Tractenberg.

Tractenberg said he doesn’t even think about the work he’s doing because it all pays off when he sees the kids' reactions.

"They drive off really, really happy," he said.

Toys for Tots representative A.T. Wilson said he’s grateful for the volunteers' hard work and hopes the event inspired hope.

“Part of the program is to give toys to children, but it's more than that. It's helping people and sometimes people just need a helping hand,” he said.

If you missed this weekend's event, there will be another one next weekend at 3050 ML King Jr. Way.

