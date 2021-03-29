UArizona student paints lifelike portraits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "They just don't believe it," Erin McLoughlin said about people reacting to her paintings.

McLoughlin is a student at the University of Arizona studying to become a physician's assistant, but between classes and work paints.

Her paintings are recreations of photos of celebrities and professional athletes. The attention to detail makes them look like they are a photograph instead of a painting.

"I love when people are able to recognize the person I am painting," McLoughlin said. "It is so hard to make a person look exactly like who they are."

Her work has gotten attention from sports media outlets like ESPN and Bleacher Report. She's also had the person in the painting see them.

"A lot of people see theirs," McLoughlin said.

Devin Booker and Kelly Oubre of the Phoenix Suns and DaBaby are some of the many who have seen her paintings of them.

McLoughlin says she tries to paint an hour a day and the paintings take about a month to complete.

For more of her work check out her Instagram or website.