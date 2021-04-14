Tucson woman thanks healthcare workers while supporting local businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When the pandemic started, Heather Garcia knew she wanted to do something to thank those working on the front lines.

"I saw the news every day. Hospitals were overwhelmed with patients. The nurses were overwhelmed," said Garcia.

Garcia came up with a plan.

"I just wanted to be able to give the gift of 'local' to the healthcare workers," said Garcia.

Sydney's Sweet Shoppe is one of the many local spots Garcia has stopped by to pick up delicious food. Garcia delivers it to Southern Arizona hospitals and clinics to brighten the days of healthcare workers.

"Heather's mission is fantastic. Not many people will go to the lengths that she has or even care that much," said Sydney's Sweet Shoppe Owner, Sydney Adams.

Garcia's efforts are also supporting the businesses she works with. With the help of social media, Garcia raises money to place the orders she delivers.

"It's really been a big help. We were doing a lot of events over the past 10 years. This gave us the opportunity to continue giving back," said Coffee Times Owner, Dave Mannell.

Garcia's most recent delivery went to healthcare workers at the VA of Southern Arizona. She said that won't be her last stop.

"I just see it in their faces. They're really appreciative of the donations. Knowing that the restaurants get helped out too, it's just rewarding," said Garcia.

To learn more on how to support Garcia's Tucson COVID Healthcare Workers Meal Fund, click here.