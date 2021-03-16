Tucson woman helps community sign up for vaccine appointments

TUCSON, Ariz. — It’s no secret that for many Arizonans trying to secure a vaccine appointment has been tough. That's why one Tucson-native is working to make the process easier.

“It started with my stepdad, I got his appointment and then my friend was telling me that her mother-in-law was struggling, had a hard time on the computer," said Tucson-native Alicia De Alba.

In a matter of weeks, the number of people Alicia De Alba helped snowballed.

“I’m literally on the computer all the time, so it's easy for me just to constantly check to see their new appointments. After I was able to get their appointments. I was like oh, I wonder who else might need this," she said.

De Alba’s now helped more than 50 people and each one sends her a happy selfie after getting their shot.

She’s doing all this while juggling working from home and helping her kids with remote learning.

De Alba said it’s her way of giving back during the pandemic.

“I had people telling me that they haven't seen their family in over a year, and now they can go hug their family, and like what that feeling, means to them and now they can finally reach that point, and they can leave their houses and they don't have to be in that fear of like getting ill," she said.

She hopes her milestone will inspire the rest of the community to give back too.