Tucson Police volunteer says her work is helping build a relationship with officers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Inside of the Tucson Police Department, you’ll find volunteers like Mia McCann.

“It's a remarkable feeling. That's all I can say is helping people [and] helping here, it's worth everything,” she said.

Her job is to help out in the records department and it’s taught her a lot about herself. The biggest lesson she's learned is she has a big heart.

“When I read the paperwork of things that happened in the city it just crushes me, like I just want to go out and give that person a hug or something and tell them that I understand you're going through something, but you have somebody to contact you have a support system,” she said.

As a volunteer, she doesn’t just stay in the office.

She gets her hands dirty in the community, helping TPD with events like the toy drive they are getting ready to launch.

“We do have a lot of fun. We meet and interact with a lot of people which is amazing, especially if you're that type of person that loves to help,” said McCann.

Above all, McCann said her time as a volunteer has given her the opportunity to build a relationship with officers.

A group of people she feared as a Chicago native and now her daughter fears.

"I volunteer for her to understand that not everybody is the same. There are very good officers, they're good people, and general, and I want her to understand that she can't let fear scare her or take away from her life, or what she wants to do to succeed. She has to overcome it," she said.

You can find out more about how to volunteer, here.