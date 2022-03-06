Tucson high school seniors gifted a "dream prom"

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Angela Arcoverde has always had big dreams for her senior prom.

"I'm just excited to feel like a queen, to feel like a princess," said Arcoverde.

Those dreams will soon come true.

"Losing my mother and father took a toll. It took a piece away from me. They're not here to celebrate with me. They're not here to pick out a dress with me. I went alone," said Arcoverde.

Arcoverde now has a supportive group of women rallying behind her. She's been selected as a finalist in a "dream prom giveaway." It was made possible by a number of local businesses with a passion for giving back.

"We have women from all over Tucson who grew up in similar situations as the girls who we are serving today. We all come from the same high schools. We are all working together to make sure these 'reinas' have a bright future ahead of them and can have this special moment because they deserve it," said Reina Prom Giveaway Committee Member, Catalina Carlos.

Fifteen young women will attend prom for free, wear the dress of their dreams and make connections for their futures.

"We want to set them up with partnership and mentorship opportunities, so they can have the guidance to help them achieve whatever goals they want," said Carlos.

Acroverde has the goal to become a doctor.

"I want to get into the medical field. I want to help people," said Arcoverde.

With prom just a week away, she is already making plans to spread love and positivity.

"I'm definitely going to be telling many women that night, 'you look amazing, you look amazing, you look amazing,'" said Arcoverde.