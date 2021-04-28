Tucson couples provide hope to children removed from their homes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Michael and Zoey Ayers are first time parents, but that's not all that's on their plate.

"We get up, get ready, eat breakfast. We take them to school. Once they come home, it's a lot of homework and fun time," said Zoey.

The couple cares for a group of ten children, and one of their own, in one of GAP Ministries' SPLASH Homes. The homes provides a safe place for kids that have already faced a number of challenges in their young lives.

"Sometimes the kids share with us the things that they've been through in their life. Because of making a certain decision or saying something that sparked a reaction from a loved one, that caused trauma," GAP Ministries SPLASH Group Home parent, Delvyn Crawford.

Delvyn and his wife, Nadja, also provide care out of one of GAP Ministries' SPLASH Homes.

"We have a normal home environment with the kids," said Nadja.

Things like chores, having dinner at the table and fun art activities are all a part of their routine.

"I think that's probably the best part for the kids: having normal routine. This is something they get to have and they know what's going to happen, instead of it being a guessing game. A lot of them had to heal with guessing games on a regular basis," said Nadja.

Work with GAP Ministries' is a full-time job for both couples, but Michael connects with the kids on a personal level. He was once in their shoes and is, now, determined to give back.

"I'm just able to get real with them. I like to give them hope that the situation they are in doesn't define them. I think that is huge," said Michael.

To learn more about becoming a SPLASH parent, click here.