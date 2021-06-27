Tucson 4-year-old granted a wish by Make-A-Wish Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It was an exciting moment for four-year-old Melina who started her Sunday with a big surprise.

Make a Wish Arizona granted her wish of an at-home playground.

“It was incredible. I never thought they would go this big,” said her father, Christian.

Melina has Hurler Syndrome and has put up quite the fight in her four years already undergoing two bone marrow transplants.

“It’s a rare form of disease that doesn’t let her produce certain lysosomes in her system, which doesn’t allow her body to naturally recycle some of the bad cells in her body, which causes a bunch of different problems,” explained her dad.

The disease is also known as MPS1 makes Melina immune-compromised and non-verbal. That’s why her parents say the playground was the perfect wish to grant.

“I know she's going to be very happy when she gets comfortable with this place. It's going to help her a lot mobility-wise, having her use her strength, her own strength,” said her father.

While Melina enjoyed the big surprise, her parents were all smiles while they enjoyed the time they have with her.

“We don’t know the life span we have with this. Hurler syndrome has a lifespan of 10 years with a zero-survival rate. So, we try to live life with a different perspective,” said her mother Cinthia.

Her parents said the gift is everything and gives her a safe way to have fun.