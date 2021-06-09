Tu Nidito supports grieving families in Tucson for 25 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In a colorful room, pillows and stuffed animals line the walls. It's a simple setup, but one Shelly Valenzuela's young daughter found peace in after her father passed away.

"My daughter was experiencing continual grief issues that all kids who lose someone special have, whether that's anger or sadness. She needed a place to release," said Valenzuela.

Tu Nidito, a non-profit that has served Tucson for 25 years, was life-changing for Valenzuela and her daughter. The pair came to their center twice each month to cope with their grief and meet others experiencing similar hardship.

"It was such a special experience for us. It was so important for my daughter. I knew I wanted to give back to this organization and be there for other children who needed it," said Valenzuela.

Today, Valenzuela volunteers at the center and leads a kids group. Just down the hall, their parents get their own support.

"You get the whole gamut of emotions. Somebody may be having a good day. Somebody may be having a bad day. You go through the group and you feel the love, care and sincere support," said Tu Nidito Volunteer, Sylvia Quigley.

Quigley volunteers and leads the adult group that she was a part of many years ago. Services at Tu Nidito are completely free and their center is a place Quigley said you can always come back to.

"Nobody is judging you. Nobody is pushing their time frame on you. You grieve in your own way and on your own time. I think that is the beautiful thing," said Quigley.

To learn more about Tu Nidito, click here.