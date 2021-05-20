The backbone of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — “The food bank can't survive without volunteers,” said Rick Werth, a food bank volunteer.

Rick and Jody Werth have volunteered at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona for five years. Amid the pandemic, the Werths were front and center seeing the many changes the food bank had to go through.

“And now we've got a much more sophisticated way of delivering a lot of quality food. And it's, you know, that's just part of the process of how do we continue the mission of the food bank, and deliver food that's good for people,” said Werth.

As of now, Werth says the food bank averages about 105 pounds of food per car; all thanks to the volunteers that stepped up during a still-crucial time.

“You know, we have a community here at the food bank. We will leave our little home here and go back and, you know, we're torn between two places, which is good,” said Werth.

The Werths are snowbirds from Iowa. Going back and forth between states, they don’t miss a step in volunteering.

“It's about being available to give back in what way we can. It’s a great balance for us to be able to call Tucson home as well and get involved,” said Werth.

The well-oiled production behind the boxes of food is the staff and volunteers of the food bank which they are always seeking more of.

“To serve this many people. We're looking at 50 volunteers per day, for just four and a half hours. And, you know, everybody can do something,” said Werth.

