South Tucson muralist paints the pride of his community

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. — A South Tucson muralist is embedding the spirit of southern Arizona by making his art capture the heart of his community.

“I love painting murals whether they’re on walls, on the street, inside private homes, or inside schools and the gardens,” said muralist Mel Dominguez.

On the corner of 8th and 25th Avenues is Ochoa Community School. There you can find a street mural created by Dominguez help the help of community members and students.

“The thoughts came about with Living Streets Alliance and the whole theme of placemaking. And we wanted to make 8th Avenue and bicycle avenue, a bike boulevard, a safe route for everyday commuters, for students.”

Wanting to bring folks outside, he says creating ownership of a space is what makes community members feel heard and safe. Which is something this south Tucson artist did with his gallery on 4th Avenue, Galeria Mitotera.

“I love the reaction because people get to see a local artist come in and be part of the community, and we get to learn a little bit about each other,” said Dominguez.

Painting since he was 3 years old, Dominguez says he figured out the art form was a way to communicate with all ages.

“I’m super proud of being a community member. I want to have all these young leaders believe in that and do something about it and have fun with it. Be the developer,” said Dominguez.

On Saturday, Galleria Mitotera is hosting an event with Lucion 520, a scholarship organization, to give back to students attending Pima Community College. The event is located at Galleria Mitotera and will be from 6:30 P.M to 9 P.M.