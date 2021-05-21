Watch
'Puppy pit stop' spreads neighborhood joy

Posted at 8:11 AM, May 21, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A woman has set up a "puppy pit stop" near Speedway and Houghton.

Cheryl Vinyard has set up the in the 4000 block of East Bonanza Avenue.

She provides free doggy treats, toys and water in bowls, as well as a trash can for waste.

Vinyard said she hopes the idea spreads to other communities.

"I would be honored," she said. "I would be honored if we saw more puppy pit stops. Like I said, animal lovers are a little community within themselves. And we all understand, you know the dogs need water, you have to carry-pick up after them. So, if we had more of a place to deposit if you will? I think that would be great. I would be so honored to see more of these around Tucson. "

